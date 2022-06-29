BT Group’s top two directors had a combined pay package of more than £5 million in 2022

Around 40,000 workers across the BT Group could walk out on strike as soon as next month after bosses pushed through a flat pay increase which amounts to less than inflation for all staff.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has balloted members on industrial action, with the results of the vote expected tomorrow.

Why are workers going on strike?

Workers are being balloted across all three arms of BT Group’s business, meaning OpenReach, BT and EE workers could all walk out.

Negotiations between CWU and BT over pay failed to result in a deal, with the firm insisting it cannot offer more than the flat increase.

Union figures point to BT’s annual profit of £1.3bn last year and the £700m paid out to investors as evidence that ‘affordability is not the issue’.

BT has offered and already implemented a flat pay increase of £1,500 per year for all UK staff, which the company says equates to a rise of around 3% for workers on top-end salaries, and around 8% for those on lower wages.

Inflation hit a historic high of 9.1% in May and is expected to top 11% by the end of the year, and is even higher by the RPI measure.

Can BT afford to offer workers more?

While director’s salaries have not increased , overall directors pay is up on last year as a result of bonuses, which the company says were paid in part as share options.

As the highest paid executive director, Philip Jansen’s total package in 2022 was worth £3.4 million, compared with £2.6 million in 2021.

Mr Jansen has invested more than £10m in BT Group shares since 2018 and owns shares equivalent to just over 14x his salary.

Simon Lowth, another director, saw his overall remuneration package rise from £1.8 million in 2021 to £2.2 million in 2022.

CWU has also highlighted the significant dividend payout to investors, totalling £700 million last year.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “During the pandemic, this set of workers went above and beyond to keep our country going.

“Now, as inflation soars and the bills spiral out of control, the people who generated unexpected profits for BT Group are being hung out to dry.

“This dispute is simply not about BT Group being unable to afford real pay – this is about management holding back from helping out.

“If BT Group want to avoid tremendous disruption this summer, they need to pursue a path that involves treating their workers with real respect.”

When will strike action take place, and will it be disruptive?

CWU Deputy General Secretary Andy Kerr said that workers will be “thinking of the soaring cost of living, and the insulting treatment they’ve received at the hands of employers” as they decide whether to vote for industrial action.

He said: “While BT Group created even better profits than was expected, many workers who made that profit rely on food banks and don’t know how they will pay their bills.

“The people at the top of BT should be thinking about that as they count their money.

“These key worker heroes are more than owed a proper pay increase – and if they aren’t going to be given it, they’re not afraid to fight for what they deserve.”

The result of the ballot is expected tomorrow, from which point industrial action could commence as soon as two weeks later.

While in some disputes a successful ballot for strike action could prompt further negotiations which could avert the action, it is unlikely in this case as the pay offer has already been implemented.

BT sources have played down the likelihood of reappraising the current offer or proposing add-ons.

There will be some disruption to telecoms services if industrial action does go ahead.

BT has stressed that it has contingency plans in place and that disruption will be kept to a minimum.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “We awarded the highest pay rise we could for Team Members and frontline colleagues across BT Group; it’s our highest salary increase in more than 20 years.