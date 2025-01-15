Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Labour MP Ivor Caplin has become the centre of online controversy after his X (formerly Twitter) feed was allegedly found to contain explicit content alongside posts supporting Labour leader Keir Starmer and the party.

The discovery has sparked widespread reactions, with many criticising his alleged actions and social media activity.

Caplin, whose Twitter bio describes him as “He/Him Former UK Defence Minister & Hove MP/Gay/Sussex Cricket/Pride events/Patron LGBT/Lifelong supporter of BHAFC/Golf when I can,” has allegedly posted explicit tweets that have drawn backlash. Comments on his feed include: “Your account is a crime scene” and “How long until you delete your account?” One user reacted with: “Jesus Christ. His timeline.”

This is despite the account is being followed by a prominent Labour figure including, at the time of writing, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Labour councillors as well as a number of well-known journalists.

This scrutiny follows Caplin’s recent arrest during a livestreamed "paedophile sting" in Brighton. The video, uploaded to Facebook, reportedly shows the 66-year-old surrounded by police officers, handcuffed, and wearing a black trench coat and red cap.

Sussex Police confirmed: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child. Officers can confirm a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, January 11, and currently remains in custody."

Ivor Caplin on Latest TV | NW

In an update, the force said: “A 66-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on 11 January has been released on bail until 10 April while further enquiries are carried out.

“A 40-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on 11 January has also been released on bail until 11 April while further enquiries are carried out.”

Caplin has reportedly denied the allegations made against him.

Caplin served as the MP for Hove from 1997 to 2005, during which he held roles as an assistant whip, junior defence minister, and minister for Veterans. After leaving Parliament, he chaired the Jewish Labour Movement between 2018 and 2019. However, in May 2024, Caplin was suspended from the Labour Party amid “serious allegations,” the nature of which was not publicly disclosed. He is no longer affiliated with the party.

The revelation of Caplin’s alleged explicit tweets alongside his political commentary has intensified the backlash. Many users on social media have expressed outrage, with some directing criticism at the Labour Party itself. One comment read: “Don’t tell me you didn’t know, @UKLabour.” Another added: “No wonder you don’t want an inquiry.”

Caplin, who also runs several consultancy firms, has not commented publicly on the allegations or his alleged Twitter activity. However, on Wednesday, his alleged Twitter account appears to be active with comments posted on explicit pictures.