Graham Simpson has defected to Reform - and is encouraging his former Scottish Conservative colleagues to join him.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simpson, who has been an member of the Scottish parliament (MSP) since 2016, appeared at a press conference alongside party leader Nigel Farage to confirm he had jumped ship.

It makes him the second Conservative MSP to join the party, after Michelle Ballantyne defected in the previous parliamentary session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson described leaving the Conservative Party as an “absolute wrench” but did not want to stand for them in the next election - despite becoming a member at the age of 15.

Graham Simpson, left, has joined Reform UK from the Conservative Party. | PA

He said: “I’ve no doubt that, initially, my announcement today will spark anger, disappointment and probably some sheer nastiness.

“I don’t like that aspect of politics and I’m not looking forward to it, but there are many ex-colleagues who will also understand.

“I say to those who have great ideas for Scotland and who may have felt ignored: talk to me, you will find my door - wherever I am put in parliament next week - open and receptive to the kind of fresh thinking that we need in politics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Simpson is the fifth parliamentary member to defect from the Conservative Party to Reform. Ballantyne had already left as aforementioned, while in Westminster MPs Lee Anderson, Richard Tice and Sarah Pochin all have Tory roots.

According to the Guardian, more than 60 of Reform’s candidates in local elections earlier this year had also jumped ship from the Tories.

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We remain focused on holding the SNP and Labour to account.

“The Scottish Conservatives are determined to provide positive common-sense solutions to drive our economy forward, so we can reduce NHS waiting lists and invest more in education.

“Nigel Farage has said he’s content with another five years of SNP Government. We’re going to keep focusing on how to get the nationalists out of power.”