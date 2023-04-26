The controversial bill passed by a majority of 59 following a third reading

MPs have voted to accept the Illegal Migration Bill, a controversial new piece of legislation introduced by Suella Braverman. (Credit: Getty Images)

MPs have voted to accept the Illegal Migration Bill after a third reading of the legislation.

The bill passed following a third reading, with 289 votes to 230, a majority of 59. The bill will now be scrutinised by the House of Lords at a later date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The passing comes after the possibility of a considerable Tory rebellion over certain aspects of the bill. Around 20 Tory MPs are believed to have been keen to include court approval to detain children for longer than three days, however they resisted on pushing for a vote on the issue.

The legislation, introduced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, has been criticised by many as unworkable. The bill aims to reduce the number of migrants making small boat crossings across the English Channel.

Braverman said of the situation: “I think that the people coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country."