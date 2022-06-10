The committee is investigating who is behind the attack on Capitol Hill in January 2021

The January 6 committee has unveiled shocking revelations about the Capitol Hill riot.

In January 2021 the US capitol was attacked by a mob who had gathered for a rally to dispute the election result at the request of former president Donald Trump.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The carnage that ensued saw America’s seat of democracy overrun by rioters, with at least seven people losing their lives.

The January 6 committee whose first public hearing took place on 9 June have accused the former president of an “attempted coup.”

However, Republicans are boycotting the hearings and have announced they plan to release their own report.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the January 6 hearings are and what they have said about Trump.

What are the January 6 hearings?

The January 6 hearings are tasked with investigating the Capitol Hill attack which occurred in 2021.

The first hearing of the January 6 Committee was held on 9 June (Pic: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

They will be holding six public hearings in total, which will reveal the evidence they have collected over the past 11 months.

Over 1,000 people were interviewed for the hearings with more than 125,000 documents being reviewed.

Their aim is to uncover what instigated the attack and who is responsible.

When will the hearings take place?

The first hearing took place on 9 June, with the following five scheduled for 13, 15, 16 and 21 June.

Who is on the January 6 committee?

The January 6 committee are a group of nine elected politicians who are investigating what happened.

Relatives of fallen Capitol Police Officers cannot hide their emotions during the hearing (Pic: Getty Images)

The committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.

These are the January 6 committee members:

Bennie Thompson: Democrat, Mississippi

Liz Cheney: Republican, Wyoming

Adam Schiff: Democrat, California

Jamie Raskin: Democrat, Maryland

Elaine Luria: Democrat, Virginia Beach

Pete Aguilar: Democrat, Southern California

Zoe Lofgren: Democrat, California

Stephanie Murphy: Democrat, Florida

Adam Kinzinger: Republican, Illinois

What have Republicans said about the hearing?

The first day of the hearing included public statements from key Trump figures.

His daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr all made statements about Trump’s allegation of voter fraud.

Republican committee member Cheney said the former president had “summoned a violent mob”.

She added: “When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union - or worse, causes a constitutional crisis - we’re in a moment of maximum danger for our republic.”

However, the hearing is largely being boycotted by Republicans who believe it is biassed.

They have announced they will carry out their own investigation, with Republican GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy telling reporters at Washington that the committee was “politically driven.”

What has the committee said about Donald Trump?

There have been damning revelations against Trump and his role in the riot.

Democrat committee chairman Thompson stated: “Democracy remains in danger.

“January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after January 6, to overthrow the government. The violence was no accident.”

The video evidence of Trump’s reaction to the crowd’s chants against Mike Pence drew gasps from those in attendance.

The mob had called for the former vice president to be hanged, with Trump caught responding, “he deserves it”.

Where are the hearings being shown?

The first and final hearing will be broadcast live on prime time in the US, with crowds of people turning out to watch the first hearing in Washington D.C.

People gather to watch the hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol (Pic: Getty Images)

However, channels Fox News will not be showing the hearing on its main news channel, instead moving it to Fox Business Network.

The channel will instead be keeping its regular primetime show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.