Joe Biden has been experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ after it was confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

The US leader is said to be experiencing “mild symptoms” and is taking Paxloid - an antiviral medicaine used to treat symtoms of coronavirus.

It comes after Mr Biden’s travel and appearance schedule was stepped up as Covid restrictions across the world were reduced.

The President had most recently visited Somerset, Massachusetts in the US, where he made new pledges on climate change.

What did the White House say?

President Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement: “This morning, President Biden tested positive for Covid-19.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive Covid cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

Ms Jean-Pierre added that, as per White House protocol, anyone who has come into contact with Mr Biden in the past few days - including staff, press or members of Congress - will be notified as a close contact.

A statement from White House officials confirmed that the President had last tested negative on Tuesday 19 July.

Is Joe Biden vaccinated?

While confirming his positive status, the White House also confirmed that Mr Biden is double vaxxed and has received two booster jabs.

The 79-year-old had recevied two full doses of the Pfizer before his inauguration in January 2021.

In September 2021, he received his first booster shot.