Jeremy Hunt will announce how he will pay for Liz Truss’s mini-budget to stabilise the markets

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances in an emergency statement today.

The Treasury said Mr Hunt will deliver parts of his medium-term fiscal plan on Monday, which will be released in full on 31 October.

The move follows conversations with Prime Minister Liz Truss over the weekend and a meeting with the governor of the Bank of England and the head of the Debt Management Office on Sunday evening.

The statement is designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”, The Treasury said.

When will Jeremy Hunt make a statement?

Mr Hunt is expected to make an emergency statement at 11am today. This will be followed by a statement in the Commons in the afternoon, which is likely to take place at 3.30pm after housing and any other urgent questions.

It is unusual for such an announcement to be made publicly before it is heard in the Commons but the House does not sit until 2.30pm on Mondays, and Mr Hunt wanted to move quickly in a bid to reassure markets before they open, according to sources inside the Treasury.

What is Jeremy Hunt expected to say?

Mr Hunt will set out billions of pounds of savings in a bid to stabilise the financial markets following weeks of in the wake of former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion mini-budget.

Following his surprise appointment on Friday, Mr Hunt effectively tore up Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s previous economic strategy to cut taxes in an attempt to boost growth. Instead, he warned that taxes would have to go up while spending would rise less quickly than had previously been planned.

Among the measures announced by Mr Kwarteng expected to be ditched are his promise to bring forward a 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax to April. Mr Hunt has also made clear he was looking at the whole of the mini-budget, although the fall in National Insurance is likely to stay in place as it has already started to go through Parliament.

The measures come as Ms Truss continues to fight to hold on to her leadership, with three Conservative MPs already breaking ranks to call on her to go.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the Prime Minister to quit on Sunday, while other senior figures within the parliamentary party expressed deep unease with Ms Truss’s leadership but stopped short of calling for her to go.

Mr Blunt was the first MP to demand her exit, telling Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show on Sunday: “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed.”

It came at the end of another extraordinary weekend in British politics, that saw Mr Kwarteng sacked as Chancellor and US President Joe Biden intervene to call Ms Truss’s economic vision a “mistake”.

Mr Hunt, who carried out something of a media blitz on behalf of Ms Truss over the weekend, insisted that she was still in charge even as he diagnosed the need for a tough package of tax rises and spending cuts in order to steady the UK economy.

Penny Mordaunt also offered the Prime Minister her full support, using a piece in the Telegraph to warn that the UK “needs stability, not a soap opera”. She told colleagues that the “national mission” is clear but said it “needs pragmatism and teamwork”.

Mr Hunt told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that Ms Truss remains “in charge” and insisted voters can still put their faith in her.

He said: “She’s listened. She’s changed. She’s been willing to do that most difficult thing in politics, which is to change tack.

“What we’re going to do is to show not just what we want but how we’re going to get there.”

Is Liz Truss expected to last as PM?

The appointment of Mr Hunt as the new Chancellor was welcomed by many MPs, but many senior figures admitted it was an open question whether the Prime Minister could still survive the current crisis.

Tory MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Committee, appeared on Sky News and declined to deny that MPs are considering installing a new leader.

He said: “We’re all talking to see what can be done about it. Over the past few weeks, the government has looked like libertarian jihadists and treated the whole country as kind of laboratory mice.”

Senior Conservative Alicia Kearns also told Times Radio that the question of whether Ms Truss should continue in charge is “incredibly difficult”, while former minister Liam Fox called the current situation the “deepest political hole that we have experienced in a generation”.

Stuart Rose, a Tory peer and the Chair of Asda, told the Financial Times the Prime Minister was a “busted flush”.

Meanwhile Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Prime Minister to appear before the Commons on Monday and quipped that Ms Truss is now “in office but not in power”.

It comes as a new poll, first published in the Guardian, predicted a landslide for Labour and wipe-out for the Tories.

