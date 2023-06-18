The party has already watered down its green industry spending plans and unions are worried about a ban on new oil licences in the North Sea

Sir Keir Starmer is due to set out plans to make Britain a “clean energy superpower” if Labour wins the next general election.

He’ll promise to cut bills and create jobs - but his strategy has been questioned after Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves abandoned a green industry spending target and union bosses raised concerns about a ban on new North Sea gas and oil licences.

What will Starmer say?

In a speech in Edinburgh this morning (19 June), Starmer will set out the latest of Labour’s five missions if it gets into government - the others being economic growth, the transformation of the NHS, a crime crackdown and education reforms.

Today he’ll focus on energy, promising to make Britain a “clean energy superpower, to deliver clean, homegrown power that will cut bills for families and business and to deliver the good jobs in the industries of the future”.

Measures in place effectively banning onshore wind farms in England would be lifted, and up to two-million households would receive grants and loans each year to make their homes more energy efficient - lowering bills and reducing carbon emissions.

How has Labour’s policy changed?

At the Labour party conference two years ago, Rachel Reeves claimed she wanted to be Britain’s first green Chancellor - and committed to spending £28 billion in Britain’s “green transition for each and every year of this decade”. This would have included investment in projects like giga-factories for electric car batteries.

Rachel Reeves said she had to change course because of the state of the public finances

But ten days ago, Reeves said she no longer commit to that level of spending because she wasn’t prepared to borrow as much - due to the impact it might have on the national debt.

She insisted Labour would “ramp up and get to the investment that’s needed” - and said the ambition was to raise it to £28 billion a year over the course of the next Parliament. Energy Secretary Grant Shapps called the revised plan an “embarrassing and screeching U-turn”.

What other questions have been raised?

Starmer intends to ban all new oil and gas licences in the North Sea - a move welcomed by environmental groups but strongly criticised by the leader of the GMB union. At its conference in Brighton earlier this month, one GMB member told Starmer the proposals could “decimate” communities in Scotland reliant on North Sea oil for their livelihoods.