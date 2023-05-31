Vince pledges to double money given to Just Stop Oil in the next two days as the government calls on Labour to return his donations

A green energy entrepreneur - whose donations to the Labour party have come under scrutiny because of his support for Just Stop Oil - has said he will double all money given to the environmental activists over the next 48 hours.

Dale Vince made the pledge after what he described as “right-wing mud slinging”. Labour has criticised Just Stop Oil’s tactics of stopping traffic and disrupting major sporting events - but says Vince is a “perfectly legitimate person” to collect donations from regardless.

Who is Dale Vince?

Vince is a businessman who founded Ecotricity - which sells green energy (generated largely by wind power) to around 200,000 homes and businesses. He’s also chairman of the League Two football club Forest Green Rovers, the first in the world to be declared carbon-neutral.

He’s been a regular donor to Labour over the last decade. Electoral Commission records show since 2013, Ecotricity has given the party more than £1.3 million.

Because of his environmentally-friendly credentials, Vince is also a supporter of - and donor to - Just Stop Oil, the climate action group which wants the government to end all new fossil fuel licensing and production.

Just Stop Oil protesters thrown orange paint onto the pitch at Twickenham Stadium. Credit: Just Stop Oil

It has staged a number of high-profile demonstrations in recent months, forcing stoppages at the World Snooker Championship and rugby union’s Premiership final at Twickenham, and just today, its members blocked the A4 through west London with a “slow march”.

What’s the issue?

The Conservative party chairman Greg Hands has asked Labour to return Vince’s donations - because of “concern” about their potential influence on leader Sir Keir Starmer’s policies.

In a letter to the party chair Anneliese Dodds last week, Hands highlighted how Labour voted against new laws giving police more powers to crack down on protesters. He also suggested the party had “caved in” to Just Stop Oil’s demands and announced a halt to new gas, oil and coal projects.

How has Labour responded?

Starmer has previously criticised Just Stop Oil, claiming it was “wrong” for the group’s members to block roads and potentially delay ambulance journeys. He also told LBC it was “arrogant of those gluing themselves to roads to think they’re the only people who’ve got the answer to this”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today this morning (31 May), Shadow International Trade Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said that proved Vince’s support of Just Stop Oil did not “affect our views as a Labour party” on the protesters.

He added that Vince was a “perfectly legitimate person” to take money from - and reiterated that Just Stop Oil’s actions were “entirely counterproductive”.

What has Vince said himself?

Vince said the attempts to link his support for Just Stop Oil and previous donations to Labour were a “mudslinging exercise” by right-wing newspapers and Conservative MPs, “trying to create some smoke and pretend there’s a fire”.

He also defended the protesters’ disruptive tactics, saying they were “putting their livelihoods on the line” and “getting arrested” for “trying to bring attention to the crazy notion of licensing new oil and gas in the North Sea.