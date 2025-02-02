Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday: Who are the guests on today's show and what time is the programme on?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For those of you who like keeping up to all the latest news in UK politics, Laura Kuenssberg will once again be interviewing key politicians on her BBC show. On Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday (Sunday February 2), Laura will be joined by home secretary Yvette Cooper MP, shadow business and trade secretary Andrew Gfiffith MP and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey MP.
Laura Kuenssberg reported on the BBC website that “Cooper's successes or failures really do affect every one of our lives. She is responsible for the safety of our streets, handling threats we face from terrorists, and policing the border.
“Just how big is the job she's facing – and how is she faring so far?
Andrew Griffith MP who is the shadow business and trade secretary, was elected Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs in 2019. Between November 13, 2023 and July 5, 2023, he was Minister of State for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
Laura Kuenssberg airs at 9am on Sundays on BBC1. Repeats are available on demand through the BBC iPlayer service.
