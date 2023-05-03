Voters in Elmbridge are favouring resident associations and the Lib Dems over Labour and the Tories.

Blue Wall voters have spoken of their dissatisfaction with “political chaos” under the Tories ahead of tomorrow’s local elections.

NationalWorld heard that Brexit and the environment were issues putting people off the Conservatives, in Rishi Sunak’s first big test at the polls. However Sir Keir Starmer could be disappointed if he hoped Labour could capitalise, with many voters indicating they were unsure of him and his party - which could play into the Liberal Democrats’ hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday (4 May), the public will be heading to the polls for the biggest round of local council elections seen in England since 2019 - with the upcoming competition set against the backdrop of an increasingly bitter battle between the country’s two major political parties.

While the local elections are not necessarily an indicator of how things might pan out on a national scale, Sunak and Starmer will still be looking to the results to see if there are any warnings signs ahead of the next general election, which is due to take place in autumn 2024.

The 2023 vote will be Sunak’s first electoral test since he became Prime Minister, and recent predictions suggest he could be hit hard. This aligns with what voters in Elmbridge told NationalWorld on Wednesday (3 May) - something worth taking note of given that in a national landscape, the area is held by Tory MP Dominic Raab.

When asked about who she would be voting for in the local elections, Diane Phipps, 64, said she would probably opt for Elmbridge Residents Group - because they are more focused on the regional issues that matter to her, such as “keeping the high street alive”. But looking ahead to a general election, she said she had “no idea” who she would support as the political world is in “chaos” at the moment.

Both Labour and the Conservatives could see significant losses in the upcoming local elections as voters say they don’t want to support either party. Credit: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, Lieve Debeerst, 41, said she would choose either the Liberal Democrats or the Residents’ Association in the local elections, as neither the Tories nor Labour “reflect what [she] would like to see” - such as “strong environmental policies”. She also told NationalWorld that part of her motivation was to “vote strategically”, as “we’ve got to do what we can to get Dominic Raab out of his seat.”

Ms Debeerst was not the only one to address the recent scandals of the ex-Deputy PM, who was recently found to have bullied staff following an investigation into his professional conduct.

Mark Rodgers, 65, said the revelations had not really affected him as he had always had a “very low opinion” of the Esher and Walton MP - but suggested it might “turn others away” from the Tories. He added that he would be voting for the Liberal Democrats, mainly due to his “opinions on Brexit”.

However, it was not only the Conservative Party which seemed unpopular amongst voters. Tom Flavahan, 67, who was working in Elmbridge but lives in London, said that while he was “obviously incredibly disappointed by the Tories”, he didn’t feel particularly swayed by Labour - despite previously voting for the party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you’re asking me who I would vote for in a general election, I really have no idea,” he said. “Look, I consider myself to be quite central - all I want is someone who does the job well, has good principles, and treats people fairly. What I want is for politics to be boring.”

But, Mr Flavahan continued by saying that while in the past he had supported the Labour Party, and while Sunak “seems a lot better” than his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, “neither party had particularly impressed” [him]. He too brought up Brexit as a reason for this - condemning the fact that “neither the Tories nor Labour are brave enough to acknowledge the impact of Brexit.”

Elsewhere, other voters didn’t voice particularly strong opinions about the Conservative or Labour Party, but no one told NationalWorld they would be voting for them. Glen Collins, 53, said that in the local elections, his main priority was to choose whichever candidate would do the most to “protect the greenbelt”, and in the general elections, he would likely vote for the Green Party.