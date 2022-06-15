Lord Geidt had previously told the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee that he had felt “frustration” at the behaviour laid bare during the Partygate scandal

Boris Johnson’s independent ethisc adviser, Lord Geidt, has offered his shock resignation.

In a statement released today, Lord Geidt said that he believed resigning was the “right thing” to do.

One day prior to this statament, he had revealed that he had felt “frustrations” over Mr Johnson’s conduct amid the scandal.

Lord Christopher Geidt has quit as Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser after admitting he was “frustrated” with the Partygate scandal. (Credit: Getty Images)

What did Lord Geidt say?

In his statement, Lord Geidt offer his regret in resigning but said he believed it was the correct thing to do.

He said: With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.”

While appearing at a sitting of a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday, the former independent ethics adviser divulged that he had previously considered resigning from the post when news broke that Mr Johnson had been fined for attending an illegal gathering on 19 June 2021.

Lord Geidt said: “Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser. I am glad that my frustrations were addressed in the way that they were.”

He also told MPs that it was “reasonable” to come to the conclusion that the Prime Minister had broken ministerial code after recieving the fixed-penalty notice.

It had been previously reported that Lord Geidt had threatened to quit as Mr Johnson’s independent ethics adviser after the infamous Sue Gray report was published and laid bare the extent of rule-breaking and behaviour that went on during the illegal gatherings.

His resignation mark the second independent ethics adviser to quit under Mr Johnson’s premiership, after Sir Alex Allen stepped down in 2020 after the Prime Minister refused to accept his conclusions that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

What has been the reaction to the resignation?

A govenrment source has revealed that the resignation came as a “mystery” to the Prime Minister, adding that he believed Lord Geidt has wished to stay in the role until at least the end of the year.

While Mr Johnson himself has so far remained tight-lipped about the resignation, his political opponents have criticised the Prime Minister for “driving both of his own hand-picked ethics advisers to resign”.

Deputy Labout leader Angela Rayner said: “The Prime Minister has now driven both of his own hand-picked ethics advisers to resign in despair. If even they can’t defend his conduct in office, how can anyone believe he is fit to govern?