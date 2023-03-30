The former SNP MP could face a by-election if 10% of constituents back it

Covid rulebreaker Margaret Ferrier could face a by-election as a Commons standards watchdog recommended she should be suspended from Parliament for 30 days.

Ferrier was found to have damaged the reputation of the Commons and put people at risk after taking part in a debate and travelling by train while suffering from Covid-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If a by-election is called, it will mean an early first test of the SNP’s appeal under new leader Humza Yousaf, against a reinvigorated Scottish Labour, which last won the seat in 2017 by a wafer-thin majority.

Labour are calling for a by-election, with the shadow Scotland secretary calling for Ferrier to “do the right thing and stand down as an MP”.

Why is Margaret Ferrier being suspended?

Ferrier, who sits as an independent having been sacked by Nicola Sturgeon over the Covid breach, has already been ordered to complete a 270-hour community payback order by a court after admitting culpably and recklessly exposing the public “to the risk of infection, illness and death” as a result of her behaviour.

Ms Ferrier Rutherglen and Hamilton West now faces losing her seat in a by-election if the proposed suspension is backed by MPs, as anything longer than a 10-sitting day punishment can trigger a recall petition. If 10% of her constituents back it, a by-election will be called.

Ferrier faces 30-day Commons suspension for Covid-19 rule breaches

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferrier developed Covid symptoms on September 26, 2020 – a Saturday – and took a test, but still went to church and had lunch with a family member the following day. On the Monday, while awaiting the result of the test, she travelled by train to London, took part in a Commons debate and ate in the Members’ Tearoom in Parliament. That evening she received a text telling her the test was positive. But instead of isolating, she travelled back to Scotland by train the following morning.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg said Ferrier had breached the code of conduct for MPs “by placing her own personal interest of not wishing to self-isolate immediately or in London over the public interest of avoiding possible risk of harm to health and life”.

She also breached the code because “her actions commencing from when she first took a Covid-19 test to when she finally begins self-isolation have caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole, and of its members generally”.

Ferrier admitted that her actions had breached the rules on the reputation of the House, but denied the other breach, telling Greenberg: “Whilst I made an error in judgment, I do not believe that I placed my personal interest above the public interest during the period in question.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, I did make a series of poor decisions that flowed from my original error which compounded the situation.”

She said “there was not a moment where I was consciously aware of a conflict between personal and public interest and made a decision to prioritise my own”.

The Commons Standards Committee recommended she should face a 30-day suspension, which MPs will be asked to approve by a vote, which is almost guaranteed to pass.

The committee, which is made up of MPs and laymembers, voted in favour of the 30-day suspension, although in an unusual step, several MPs voted voted in favour of a nine-day suspension instead, which would have come under the amount of time to potentially trigger a by-election.

‘Stand down’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said there should be a by-election in the seat. He said: “Margaret Ferrier’s reckless actions put people at risk and rode roughshod over the rules everyone else followed.

“It is right that Parliament has thrown the book at her for this unacceptable behaviour. There are still serious questions for the SNP to answer on what they knew and what they did at the time. Ferrier should do the right thing and stand down as an MP.

“Even Nicola Sturgeon called for her to resign – now (Scottish First Minister) Humza Yousaf must do the same. If Margaret Ferrier doesn’t resign the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West can exercise their right to boot her from office.

He added: “Her constituents deserve better and that means a by-election.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If a by-election is called, it will come at a crucial juncture and potential turning point in Scottish politics. It will mark the first electoral contest for the SNP under newly-elected Humza Yousaf, at a time when there are questions about the governing party’s appeal in Scotland.

Newly emboldened by Nicola Sturgeon’s departure and performing well in national polls, Scottish Labour under Anas Sarwar will no doubt see this as a perfect opportunity to take back one of the historically Labour seats it has lost to the SNP, and begin paving the way back to, if not a majority in Scotland, then a significant revival.