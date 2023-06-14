The former PM has already labelled the Privileges Committee a ‘kangaroo court’

After a year of deliberations, MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal are finally due to publish their findings today.

The former Prime Minister has already rejected the report by the Privileges Committee, calling it the work of a “kangaroo court”. He resigned as an MP last week after seeing an advance copy.

What has the committee been looking at?

The committee - made up of seven MPs, four of them Conservative - was asked in the spring of 2022 to examine claims Johnson lied to the House of Commons about his knowledge of gatherings at Downing Street that breached lockdown rules in place at the time.

He was investigated by the Metropolitan Police and fined for attending an event to mark his 56th birthday. His wife Carrie Johnson and the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak were also fined.

Giving evidence to the committee in March this year, Johnson strongly denied intentionally misleading Parliament, insisting his assurances to MPs on various gatherings were made in good faith.

But it’s understood the report - which reportedly runs to around 30,000 words - recommended he should be suspended from the Commons for at least 10 days. This would have paved the way for a by-election in his Uxbridge and West Ruislip constituency.

How did Johnson respond?

After seeing an advance copy of the report, Johnson issued a lengthy statement last Friday night (9 June) - calling the committee a “kangeroo court” that hadn’t produced “a shred of evidence” against him. “They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister”, he said.

Boris Johnson accused the Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate of attempting to "drive me out"

He announced he would step down as an MP with immediate effect, avoiding a possible vote on his suspension in the process.

What’s happened since?

It emerged on Tuesday (13 June) that the committee had received extra “representations” from Johnson - delaying the publication of the report by at least 24 hours.

Then yesterday, the Guido Fawkes website reported that one of the committee members - Conservative Sir Bernard Jenkin - had also broken Covid lockdown rules by attending a drinks party for his wife’s birthday in December 2020.

Johnson wrote to the committee chair Harriet Harman last night, calling the claims “nauseating”. He added that, if they were true, Jenkin was “guilty of flagrant and monstrous hypocrisy”.

When is the report out and what happens now?

Pending any last minute delays, the report is expected to be released this morning.