With Reform UK leader Richard Tice set to hold a press conference in Central London, rumours have been circulating that Nigel Farage could be about to step back into the fold.

Brexit icon Nigel Farage will snub the Tories and return to Reform UK at the time of biggest impact, party insiders have told NationalWorld.

Ever since Farage’s high-profile appearance at the Conservative conference, there has been speculation that he could return to the party he left in 1992 after the signing of the Maastricht Treaty. His appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has only heightened interest, with seven in 10 Tory members wanting the 59-year-old to rejoin.

Farage himself has even hinted at this, telling an event in Westminster recently: “I’d be very surprised if I were not Conservative leader by 2026, very surprised …they think I’m joking … I’m serious.” However Reform UK candidates, where Farage is currently honorary president, remain convinced that he will take a more active role in the right-wing insurgent party soon.

“Everyone wants Nigel to come back and have a greater role in the party,” London Assembly and prospective Parliamentary candidate Alan Cook told NationalWorld. “Every time you ask Nigel, he gives the same three-word answer - and that is ‘timing is everything’.”

And with Reform UK leader Richard Tice set to hold a press conference in Central London tomorrow (3 January), rumours have been circulating that Farage could be about to step back into the fold. Cook believes that whenever the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader returns, it will be designed to cause maximum impact.

Nigel Farage, centre, could return to the Tories with Rishi Sunak, left, of step up his involvement with Richard Tice at Reform UK, right. Credit: Getty/Adobe/Mark Hall

“When he does come back, because I’m pretty sure he will, there’s going to be a massive raise in interest certainly from the media, and you don’t want that to drop down if the election is a year later,” the Bromley and Biggin Hill candidate said. “He will come back at a set time, and then there will be a massive media furore that will carry through to the election.”

Cook explained that at the Reform UK party conference Farage said he had had a “Priti” good time at the Tory event, referencing his dancing with one former Home Secretary. “He also said he had absolutely no intention of going back to the Tory Party,” Cook said, adding that comments in Westminster have been “a joke, he’s having fun”.

A new survey by People Polling has put Reform UK at 10%, the same as the Lib Dems and only 13 points behind the Conservatives. Tice has said the party will stand candidates in every seat in the country at a general election, and Reform’s vote share in by-elections, such as Mid Bedfordshire, has already led to Rishi Sunak losing seats.

Alan Cook, right, and Reform UK leader Richard Tice. Credit: Alan Cook

And as the polling numbers squeeze, Cook predicts Conservatives may start to defect as the general election gets closer. He told NationalWorld: “We are already talking to a lot of Conservatives, I can’t name names, but they would surprise you, they’ve surprised me.

“We would not carte blanche take people from the Tory Party, because about three-quarters of the Tory Party is progressive liberal. We will cherry pick people on what they’ve been saying, how they’ve been voting, do they have the best interests of the UK at heart, because a lot of MPs don’t - they seem to be selling us down the river.”

Mark Simpson, left, Reform UK London mayoral candidate Howard Cox, centre, and Richard Tice, right. Credit: Mark Simpson

And fellow Parliamentary candidate in London, Mark Simpson, said he thinks a lot of Reform UK’s new support predates Farage appearance in I’m A Celebrity. “It’s not just since Nigel has been in Australia, we were already popping up in the polls,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of steady progress, not just since Nigel but for the last year. Has Nigel increased it? Probably yes, but I think most of this increase that we’re seeing predates Nigel in the jungle.”

“Immigration is going to be the driving force - that’s what differentiates us,” Cook, who quit the Tory Party over its migration policy, explained. “We’re the only ones to stop immigration and massively lower legal migration.

“The current position is one in, one out, so net zero migration. About 400,000 people leave the country every year, that leaves us about 400,000 people to come in with skills and cover the jobs.”