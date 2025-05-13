An Tory MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault over alleged attacks in famous London’s Groucho Club.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Patrick Spencer, 37, of Suffolk, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 16.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorised two counts of sexual assault against Patrick Spencer MP.

“The charges follow two alleged incidents involving two separate women at the Groucho Club in central London in August 2023. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Patrick Spencer, 37, from Suffolk, in connection with an investigation into two sexual assaults, which reportedly occurred at Groucho Club in August 2023.

“The charges relate to two separate women. On 13 March 2025, a man attended a voluntary interview at a London police station. Patrick Spencer has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 16 June.”

His arrest appears to be unrelated to an incident that took place last year, which resulted in a shutdown of the club. Following the incident, Metropolitan Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested on November 30 after reports of a woman being raped inside the celebrity hotspot club in Dean Street on November 13.

On November 26, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for The Groucho Club would be suspended for up to 28 days until a full hearing could take place.

The club hit its peak during the Britpop era in the 1990s, with Oasis member Noel Gallagher and Blur drummer Alex James frequenting The Groucho club during the height of their careers. More recently, Harry Styles was noted as a member, celebrating his 19th birthday at the club in 2013.

The Grouch Club features three bars, two restaurants and an enclosed terrace and can even be a home away from home for its A-list members, with 17 bedrooms available and four event rooms.