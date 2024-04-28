Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most Westminster analysts take this as meaning October or November, although it could technically also mean July. However, a drubbing in mayoral and council elections on May 2 could either lead to a challenge to his leadership or persuade him that an earlier polling day could be a better solution than limping on with a divided party.

The defection of a Conservative ex-health minister to Labour could further spook already restive Tory MPs and increase pressure on the Prime Minister. Dr Dan Poulter announced on Saturday (April 27) he was quitting the Tory Party, which he accused of no longer prioritising the overstretched NHS.

Mr Sunak was asked on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips (April 27), recorded before Dr Poulter’s shock defection, whether the latter half of 2024 could mean July. The Prime Minister said: “I’m not going to say anything more than I’ve already said, I’ve been very clear about that.”

Pressed repeatedly whether he was ruling out July, he said: “I’m not going to do that. You’re going to try and draw whatever conclusion you want from what I say. I’m going to always try and say the same thing. You should just listen to what I said, same thing I’ve said all year.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has again refused to rule out a July General Election. Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Mr Sunak also signalled he could wait for economic improvements to come through, in an apparent hint at a poll later in the year. “I’m determined to make sure that people feel when the election comes that the future is better, that we have turned the corner,” he said.

