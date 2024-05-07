Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former co-leader of the Green Party, Sian Berry has resigned from her role in the London Assembly, just three days after winning the seat. The party’s mayoral candidate Zoë Garbett will take her place in the City Hall, without the need for a by-election.

Her resignation comes as she is running to replace Caroline Lucas as Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, despite reportedly saying she would “keep representing the people of London” until the general election, if she successfully became an MP.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, she said: “Zoë has shown how much of a difference she will make in City Hall, listening to Londoners and bringing their voices into the political debate. That’s why she needs to be in this job as soon as possible. She is already a brilliant councillor and will be a brilliant assembly member for Londoners.”

Ms Berry, who has been a member of the Assembly since 2016 and ran as the Green Party's mayoral candidate in 2008, 2016, and 2021, along with her Green counterparts, secured her re-election to City Hall as a London-wide assembly member in the recent election.

Despite the Greens receiving 11.6 per cent of the vote, only the top three candidates from their list were elected. Ms Garbett was placed fourth, narrowly missing out on joining them.