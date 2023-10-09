Sir Keir Starmer’s wife Victoria is a former solicitor who now works for the NHS and the couple have been married since 2007

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although Akshata Murty described herself as a "a bit of a surprise addition… and a surprise for my husband too, who has no idea what I'm going to say,” at the Conservative Party Conference, which took place in Manchester last week, it seems that Sir Keir Starmer’s wife Lady Victoria Starmer is not taking any pointers from her when it comes to the Labour Party Conference.

On the contrary, it looks like Lady Victoria Starmer wants to keep herself and their children as far away from the spotlight as possible. When asked by the Sunday Mirror if his wife would be introducing him before his speech, he said: “I don’t think I’d put her through that…” he laughed. “I talk to her about what we’re going to say and how we’re going to say it. And she has views on all of that. But that’s the normal to and fro in a family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer also revealed in the interview that he gets “ a direct line of sight on a daily basis into the challenges of the NHS and the morale of the staff.” Lady Victoria Starmer works in occupational health for the NHS and reportedly grew up in Gospel Oak in North London where her mother worked as a community doctor.

How did Keir Starmer become a sir?

Keir Starmer was awarded a knighthood in 2014 for ‘services to law and criminal justice,’ he became Director of Public Prosecutions in 2008. According to Labour’s own website, “As well as changing the way the CPS worked, he was involved in seeing through some important cases that had a big impact on society to his day. He helped bring Stephen Lawrence’s murderers to justice, changed the guidance to better support for victims of sexual and domestic violence, and prosecuted MPs for misuse of expenses.”

Where did Keir meet his wife Victoria and when did they marry?

Before working for the NHS, Lady Starmer trained as a solicitor and reportedly first met her husband when he worked as a barrister in the early 200s at Doughty Street chambers. Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer married in 2007.

How many children do Keir and Victoria Starmer have?