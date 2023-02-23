Sir Keir Starmer will launch a series of five national “missions” for if the Labour party gains power at the next general election.
In a keynote speech in Manchester at 10.30 am on Thursday (23 February), the Labour leader will say the country needs a “serious plan” if it is to fix some of the deep-seated problems it is facing.
Sir Keir is expected to contrast his programme with the “sticking plaster politics” of Rishi Sunak’s five priorities set out in his new year address, with the measures to include tackling the NHS crisis and a pledge to make the UK the fastest growing economy in the G7. He will also stress that he is ready to draw on investment and expertise from the public and private sectors to “get the job done”.
With a general election potentially little over a year away, party officials said the “mission” plan will form the backbone of their manifesto. Over the coming months, Labour will set out a series of “measurable ambitions” for each mission, beginning in Thursday’s speech with its plan for economic growth.
A party spokesman said they will draw on Sir Keir’s experience of having run the Crown Prosecution Service for five years to establish a set of clear objectives for what they want to achieve in office. He said: “The missions are an important part of focusing government, prioritising not just spending but time in government.”
What are Labour’s five ‘missions’?
The ‘missions’ are expected to be based around the following five factors:
- Economy - securing the fastest growing economy in the G7
- Climate - focusing in making the UK a leader in clean energy
- Crime - making the UK’s streets safer
- Skills — with a particular focus on education and childcare
- NHS - improving the health service
By comparison, Sunak set out the following five goals for the Conservative government at the beginning of this year:
- Halving inflation by the end of the year
- Growing the economy to create better-paid jobs
- Reduce national debt falling
- Reduce waiting times in the NHS
- Stop small boats crossing the Channel
In his speech, Sir Keir will say that he wants a different approach to government – neither state control nor pure free markets – but a genuine “sleeves rolled-up” partnership working in the national interest.
According to advance extracts of his speech, he will say: “It means providing a clear set of priorities. A relentless focus on the things that matter most. An answer to the widespread call for someone that can ‘fix the fundamentals’. A long-term plan to unlock Britain’s pride and purpose.
“Without a serious plan, there will be no light at the end of a very long tunnel for the British people.”
Sir Keir will say that each mission will be “laser-targeted” at addressing the root causes of a series of complex problems which demand new thinking.
“The more I delve into these challenges, the more I can see things that are simply not working,” he will say. “Things that could be sped up, joined up, given direction, made to work better. This is at the core of my politics.
“Government can prevent problems, as well as fix them. Can shape markets rather than serving them. Can lead a collective national effort on growth and innovation.
“But without reforming the role of government – none of that will happen. Equally, I’m not concerned about whether investment or expertise comes from the public or private sector – I just want to get the job done.
“With missions comes greater stability and certainty – instead of a government chopping and changing all the time, blowing with the wind. The missions will be anchor points to show clearly the direction of travel.”