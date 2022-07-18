Boris Johnson called a vote of no confidence in his government after a similar Labour motion failed

Boris Johnson’s government has survived a vote of no confidence (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

MPs have backed the Tory government in a vote of no confidence.

The vote took place this evening (18 July), with MPs voting on whether they still had confidence in the Conservative’s majority in parliament.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion passed with 349 votes backing the government, and 238 votes voting against.

A vote of no confidence was announced after soon-to-be reisgned Prime Minister Boris Johnson tabled the motion in a surprising move.

The Conservative Party tabled the motion after a similar Labour motion last week which was refused due to the wording which included a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson, who had already resigned.