Zelensky making surprise UK visit to meet Sunak for ‘negotiations’

Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London today as he continues his tour of European capitals.

The Ukrainian President will meet “my friend Rishi” to conduct “substantive negotiations” as he presses European leaders for more military aid amid the Russian invasion.

His UK visit follows meetings in Paris, Berlin and Rome, and comes three months after his first trip to London since the start of the war in Ukraine. That occasion saw the Ukrainian leader attend an audience with King Charles and address Parliament in February.

Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London (Photo: Getty Images)

In a tweet ahead of his visit on Monday (15 May), Zelensky said: “Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

This latest visit comes just days after Liverpool hosted the Eurovision song contest on behalf of Ukraine, amid ongoing British support for the country’s fight against Russia.

It also comes after Sunak and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the UK government had agreed to authorise the donation of long-range cruise missiles following continued Russian attacks - a move that was welcomed by Zelensky as a “significant enhancement” of Ukraine’s efforts in the war.

It is expected that Sunak will announce more military aid for Ukraine in talks on Monday, with the PM saying the UK will be “sustaining our support” for the country.

He said: “This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke.

“They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year. We must not let them down.

“The frontlines of (Vladimir) Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and Putin’s barbarism is not rewarded.

“That is why the UK is sustaining our support to Ukraine – from tanks to training, ammunition to armoured vehicles. And this message of solidarity will ring loud in all my meetings with fellow world leaders in the days ahead.”