Young people, women and people born outside the UK are more likely to be in zero hours employment

The number of people employed on zero hours contracts has hit its highest rate in UK history, new figures show.

Official figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that 1,133,441 people were employed on a zero hours contract between October to December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was the highest estimate on record and an 8.5% increase on the previous three months. One in nine workers aged between 16 and 24 (11.7%) are now on a zero-hours contract, according to the ONS.

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves holds a placard complaining about the lack of support for the self-employed and zero hours contract workers, on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh in Scotland on March 23, 2020

The GMB union has accused Rishi Sunak of presiding over a ‘tidal wave’ of insecure work after zero hours employment has soared to record levels.

Young people, women, and people born outside the UK are more likely to be in zero-hours employment, according to the union.

Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary, said: “This government is making history for all the wrong reasons. Rishi Sunak is presiding over a tidal wave of insecure work and exploitative zero hours employment is higher than ever.

“The economy is stalling and his answer is to launch a bonfire of workers’ rights while other countries get on with ending these contracts for good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Zero hours contracts are a key part of a broken employment model in sectors from social care to retail. It’s time for a government that will fight for workers’ rights.”

In December 2022, the ONS reported zero hours contracts for the over 50s reached their highest ever level.

Nearly 300,000 people aged 50 and older were employed on these contracts - the highest number for this age group since records began in 2013 and almost double the number 10 years ago, from 149,000 in October to December 2013 to 296,000 from July to September 2022.

The figures come after the ONS revealed the number of working days lost to strike action between June and December 2022 totalled 2,471,000 - the highest since 1989.

Workers across a huge range of sectors, including the railways, health service and education, are walking out in disputes about pay, pensions and working conditions. The ONS said on Tuesday (14 February) that regular pay growth reached 6.7% over the three months to December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, once consumer prices index (CPI) inflation is taken into account, regular pay fell by 3.6% in the three-month period, compared with the previous year.