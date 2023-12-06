Reddit Recap 2023: What have been the most popular subreddits and posts in the UK on the platform this year?
Reddit has released what the UK’s most popular subreddits and posts have been throughout 2023 with their “Reddit Recap.”
Reddit has become a prevailing entity in the world of online communities and seems to be growing from strength to strength as more people eschew other social media platforms to get back to a time when bulletin-board-style communities rife with discussion, debate and discourse were the only means, apart from email, to communicate with the rest of the world. A simpler time, some might say.
Reddit has just released its “Reddit Recap 2023,” which is a curated collection of the year's most dynamic discussions, heartwarming moments, and uproarious blunders shared across the platform. Whether it's cheering on a soccer team from 30,000 feet, seeking unfiltered judgments, indulging in John Oliver fandom, or dissecting the magic of a blockbuster movie, Reddit stood as the beating heart of the internet in 2023.
The Reddit experience in the UK was a prolific one throughout the year; Eurovision took centre stage in r/eurovision, and the UK shone brightly with a star-studded lineup of over 20 AMAs, featuring a notable appearance by Sam Ryder. The King's Coronation brought royal drama, gifting Reddit with double bank holiday excitement and a summer cameo from the King himself.
The Lionesses roared through the Women’s Football World Cup “Down Under,” offering an exhilarating journey to a nail-biting final against Spain. Amid the twists and turns of 2023, one constant love prevailed—the Reddit UK pastime of Greggs worship, now immortalized in the birth of r/GreggsAppreciation.
But, as the results show below, we do love to see if someone else has acted accordingly and not the “a**hole” of the subreddit name; perhaps r/amIthea**hole is providing UK Redditors with some form of moral compass? Or perhaps we just enjoy judging other people online? Who’s to say?
Reddit Recap 2023: Full list of the UK’s most popular places and moments on Reddit
Most-viewed communities in the UK
1. r/amithea**hole
2. r/soccer
3. r/casualuk
4. r/askreddit
5. r/askuk
6. r/unitedkingdom
7. r/LegalAdviceUK
8. r/bestofredditorupdates
9. r/UKPersonalFinance
10. r/worldnews
Most-engaged communities in the UK
1. r/amithea**hole
2. r/askreddit
3. r/soccer
4. r/casualuk
5. r/askuk
6. r/unitedkingdom
7. r/facepalm
8. r/worldnews
9. r/ukpolitics
10. r/damnthatsinteresting
British born communities
1. r/casualuk
2. r/askuk
3. r/unitedkingdom
4. r/LegalAdviceUK
5. r/UKPersonalFinance
6. r/london
7. r/ukpolitics
8. r/JuniorDoctorsUK
9. r/cartalkuk
10. r/ukdrill
Popular posts in the United Kingdom
1. r/CasualUK: Order is being restored to the universe. (37,080 upvotes)
2. r/mildlyinteresting: Two, random, yet almost identical, boomers (33,220 upvotes)
3. r/CasualUK: Note to self; Next time you buy some fertiliser pellets for the garden, don’t buy hydrogen peroxide (for my fish tank) in the same week. We all had a giggle in the end. (18,140 upvotes)
4. r/SpottedonRightmove: Victorian house includes image of very first owners (15,020 upvotes)
5. r/unitedkingdom: I need serious help fellow country men, my friend from America sent me this and told me that he finally tried fish & chips (12,600 upvotes)
6. r/Scotland: Spotted in Stirling (11,320 upvotes)
7. r/glasgow: The way Snoop Dogg was greeted at Glasgow Airport (10,340 upvotes)
8. r/GreatBritishMemes: Asked AI to create the happiest Britishman ever. It did not disappoint (22,540 upvotes)
9. r/england: Can we end this debate now? (13,120 upvotes)
10. r/london: To the bloke who saw me on a Tinder date in the Hoop & Toy pub in South Ken on 28th of Feb 2018... (7,540 upvotes)
Popular AMAs in the United Kingdom:
1. r/eurovision: Hey Reddit! Sam Ryder here checking in. Come and join me at 7pm GMT on Friday 12th at r/Eurovision for my first ever AMA! Love ya! X (4,480 upvotes)
2. r/taskmaster: Hello, I’m little Alex Horne and I am the Taskmaster’s assistant. Please feel free to AMA. (3,220 upvotes)
3. r/rugbyunion: I’m Owen Farrell. AMA! (2,160 upvotes)
