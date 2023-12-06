Reddit has released what the UK’s most popular subreddits and posts have been throughout 2023 with their “Reddit Recap.”

Reddit has become a prevailing entity in the world of online communities and seems to be growing from strength to strength as more people eschew other social media platforms to get back to a time when bulletin-board-style communities rife with discussion, debate and discourse were the only means, apart from email, to communicate with the rest of the world. A simpler time, some might say.

Reddit has just released its “Reddit Recap 2023,” which is a curated collection of the year's most dynamic discussions, heartwarming moments, and uproarious blunders shared across the platform. Whether it's cheering on a soccer team from 30,000 feet, seeking unfiltered judgments, indulging in John Oliver fandom, or dissecting the magic of a blockbuster movie, Reddit stood as the beating heart of the internet in 2023.

The Reddit experience in the UK was a prolific one throughout the year; Eurovision took centre stage in r/eurovision, and the UK shone brightly with a star-studded lineup of over 20 AMAs, featuring a notable appearance by Sam Ryder. The King's Coronation brought royal drama, gifting Reddit with double bank holiday excitement and a summer cameo from the King himself.

The Lionesses roared through the Women’s Football World Cup “Down Under,” offering an exhilarating journey to a nail-biting final against Spain. Amid the twists and turns of 2023, one constant love prevailed—the Reddit UK pastime of Greggs worship, now immortalized in the birth of r/GreggsAppreciation.

But, as the results show below, we do love to see if someone else has acted accordingly and not the “a**hole” of the subreddit name; perhaps r/amIthea**hole is providing UK Redditors with some form of moral compass? Or perhaps we just enjoy judging other people online? Who’s to say?

Reddit Recap 2023: Full list of the UK’s most popular places and moments on Reddit

Most-viewed communities in the UK

1. r/amithea**hole

2. r/soccer

3. r/casualuk

4. r/askreddit

5. r/askuk

6. r/unitedkingdom

7. r/LegalAdviceUK

8. r/bestofredditorupdates

9. r/UKPersonalFinance

10. r/worldnews

Most-engaged communities in the UK

1. r/amithea**hole

2. r/askreddit

3. r/soccer

4. r/casualuk

5. r/askuk

6. r/unitedkingdom

7. r/facepalm

8. r/worldnews

9. r/ukpolitics

10. r/damnthatsinteresting

British born communities

1. r/casualuk

2. r/askuk

3. r/unitedkingdom

4. r/LegalAdviceUK

5. r/UKPersonalFinance

6. r/london

7. r/ukpolitics

8. r/JuniorDoctorsUK

9. r/cartalkuk

10. r/ukdrill

Popular posts in the United Kingdom

