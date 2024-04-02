Police Scotland said he was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died. The force said no one else was injured in the crash on Gauze Street at the junction with Silk Street. The road was closed for about seven hours for a collision investigation.

Sergeant Robert Mackie, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time. Our inquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information which could assist us to get in touch. I am also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist us.”