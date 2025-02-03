3 . Julia Koch and family

Julia Koch, who is currently worth $74.2bn, and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch, Inc from her husband, David Koch, who died in 2019 at age 79. Born in Iowa, the 62-year-old moved to New York City in the 1980s and worked as an assistant to fashion designer Adolfo, working with high-profile clients including First Lady Nancy Reagan. In February last year the Julia Koch Family Foundation gave $75m to fund the Julia Koch Family Ambulatory Care Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. And last year the family bought 15 per cent of BSE Global, which owns the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and WNBA's New York Liberty, reported Forbes. | Getty