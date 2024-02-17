Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are trying to piece together the last moments of the life of a woman whose body was found in a river.

Katherine Corrie, 49, of Northampton, who was also known as Kate, was found in the River Nene near Mill Lane in Kislingbury, Northamptonshire just before 8am on Sunday, February 11. Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious, but need the public's health to work out her last known movements. They need to hear from anyone who saw or spoke to Kate between the early hours of Thursday, February 8 and 8am on Sunday, February 11.

Detective Inspector Tony Kennedy of Northampton CID said: “First and foremost, our thoughts and condolences are with Kate’s family, loved ones and friends at this desperately difficult time. To ensure we can give them the answers they need about what has happened to Kate, we are asking anyone who can help us close the final remaining gaps in our timeline to please get in touch. Our investigation has already received excellent support and information from people who know and love Kate, and I would like to thank all those who have been in touch so far as your assistance is much appreciated.”