Samantha Kimene from Tipperary in the Republic of Ireland, had been working at a bar in Tenerife at the time of her death.

Tributes have been paid to Samantha Kimene following his tragic death at the age of 25. Samantha, who was from Tipperary in the Republic of Ireland, had been working at Paddy O’Kellys in Playa de las Americas, Tenerife.

The Facebook page for Paddy O’Kellys paid tribute to Samantha and wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that our colleague and friend, Sam has sadly passed away. She was a valued part of our team and will be deeply missed. A beautiful and kind human with the biggest smile. We’re still in shock and heartbroken 💔.”

The tribute also said: “Please keep her family in your thoughts during this difficult time💔. This is an official gofundme from her family to help raise money to get her back to Ireland with her family and friends. If anyone would like to donate then it will mean a lot.

“We will be organising a fundraiser to help too. Rest in Peace Sam. You will be greatly missed. Lots of love Your Paddy O’Kellys family ☘️.”

Samantha Kimene dies suddenly at 25 in Tenerife after being diagnosed with leukaemia and Covid-19. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

Following their tribute, one person wrote: “This is so sad. May she rest in peace. Condolences to her family in Paddy O’Kellys and to her family here in Ireland 🙏.”

Beccfa O’Meara took to Facebook and said: “My friend Samantha moved to Enerife, Spain from Ireland for a better life in 2022. Samantha has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia cancer. Unfortunately, today she has passed away as it was too late to cure the cancer. This was very sudden and unexpected.”

Becca also said: “Her body is still in Spain and her family are trying to get her back home to Ireland. Samantha was a lovely, caring woman. She would light up any room she entered and was loved by man. Any donations would be greatly appreciated. Please help get Samantha get home to her family and friends.”

According to The Irish Mirror, “Her heartbroken uncle Arturs Kimens said she collapsed at work and underwent treatments in hospital but unfortunately, she couldn’t be saved.” He told the Irish Mirror that "She collapsed at work and they brought her into hospital and she was diagnosed with leukaemia.

"So she got the diagnosis too late. What happened was, they were just trying to do the treatment for her, and it was unsuccessful because her body couldn't take it.

"She had Covid as well and the virus, or whatever it was, spread through her organs and just...she passed away, unfortunately."

TheGoFundMe page set up by Artus reads: “Hi, my name is Arturs and my niece Samantha is living in Spain.3 weeks ago my sister got a call that she’s in hospital with cancer and Covid. She underwent the treatments and it didn’t work . My niece passed away. Please help us raise the funds to bring her body back to Ireland, back home for funeral.”