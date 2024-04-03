Take a sneak peek inside home of King Charles and Queen Camilla as Balmoral Castle opened for the first time. Photo by Getty.

Visitors will be able to see parts of Balmoral Castle used by the royal family for the first time this summer.

Guided tours will be available from July 1 to August 4, before the King and Queen arrive for their summer break, with each group restricted to 10 people. Tickets for the “castle interior tour”, priced £100 or £150 with afternoon tea included, are limited to 40 tickets per day and are already selling fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Balmoral Castle website said the tours were the first since the castle was completed in 1855. The website reads: “They will take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle. You will learn about the origins of the castle and how it has been loved by generations of the royal family. Travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the castle are used today by their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family.”