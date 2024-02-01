Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman, who was arrested following a car crash that killed two eight-year-old girls in London last year has been released under investigation, according to reports. Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a Land Rover smashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, southwest London in the morning of July 6.

The incident, which took place during an end-of-term tea party, also saw more than a dozen people injured. A 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was later released on bail.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told Sky News: "The woman has been released under investigation." This means the woman is not required to return to a police station on a specified future date, unlike how bail is set.

Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

Nuria's parents have since urged police to prioritise their case, saying they had gone from “what should have been the happiest days of our daughter’s life to absolute horror”.