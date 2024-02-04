Texaco stabbing: three arrested in murder of Mohammed Duraab Khan, 26, after fatal stabbing
'We are making good progress with a team of highly skilled detectives working tirelessly'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim of a fatal stabbing at a Texaco petrol station has been named. Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Mohammed Duraab Khan, 26.
Paramedics rushed to the Texaco garage in Nottingham on Wednesday (31). Detectives are continuing to pursue several lines of inquiry and two men, aged 22 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder within hours of the attack.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They remain in custody after officers were granted more time to question them. A third suspect, 23, was also arrested on 1 February on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Detectives say they are following several lines of inquiry as Khan’s family are supported by specially trained officers.
Detective inspector Kaz Smithson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Khan’s family and friends and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.
“Our extensive investigation is continuing, and we are making good progress with a team of highly skilled detectives working tirelessly to establish exactly what has happened and get Mr Khan’s family justice.
“I want to reassure the community that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.