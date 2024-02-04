Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim of a fatal stabbing at a Texaco petrol station has been named. Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Mohammed Duraab Khan, 26.

Paramedics rushed to the Texaco garage in Nottingham on Wednesday (31). Detectives are continuing to pursue several lines of inquiry and two men, aged 22 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder within hours of the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They remain in custody after officers were granted more time to question them. A third suspect, 23, was also arrested on 1 February on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives say they are following several lines of inquiry as Khan’s family are supported by specially trained officers.

Detective inspector Kaz Smithson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Khan’s family and friends and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“Our extensive investigation is continuing, and we are making good progress with a team of highly skilled detectives working tirelessly to establish exactly what has happened and get Mr Khan’s family justice.