There are signs that spring is coming and that’s means it’s time for the clocks to change again - but when do the clocks change?

The answer to when the clocks change depends on where in the world you live. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know so you can be prepared to reset your clocks. In addition, find out which way you should be moving your clocks.

When do the clocks change in the UK and Europe?

In the UK, the clocks go forward one hour at 1am on Sunday, March 30. British Summer Time (BST) will officially begin at this time, according to the UK government. This year, the date that the clocks change happens to be UK Mother’s Day.

When do the clocks change in the US and Canada?

People in the 48 US states and all of Canada's provinces and territories where Daylight Saving Time is observed will need to set their clocks forward one hour at 2am next Sunday (March 9).

This is the date the clocks will change in the UK and US. Image: Adobe Stock. | Alina - stock.adobe.com

Why do we change the clocks?

Daylight Saving Time is used in over 70 countries across the world and was first introduced initially to conserve energy more than a century ago. It increases the hours of daylight and creates longer summer evenings.

There have been many disagreements in both the UK and US over whether the clocks should still be changed twice a year, once in March and once in October, and if the decision is made not to do so if we should permanently stay on Standard Time - which is the time adopted in autumn and winter - or Daylight Saving Time which is used throughout spring and summer.

Are the clocks going forwards or backwards?

The clocks are going forwards in March, and will go back again in October. If you struggle to remember, there’s an easy saying that can help you remember: spring forward and fall back. The clocks always go forwards on the last Sunday in March, and backwards in the last Sunday in October.