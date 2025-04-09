A1 closure today: Is the road still closed? Major route in Newcastle shuts in both directions after crash involving three police cars and two other vehicles

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major road has closed in Newcastle after a crash involving several police cars and at least two other vehicles.

The A1 closed last night after a serious crash thought to involve at least three police cars. The collision happened in the early hours of the morning between junctions J73 (Swalwell) and J75 (Denton) in Newcastle.

Traffic has been blocked off since about 2am after the incident and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours, National Highways warned. Footage shows a badly smashed dark grey vehicle near the central reservation with debris and pieces of police cars scattered on the carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One police car can be seen crashed further ahead with two others behind a BMW. National Highways said the A1 is closed “following a very serious collision earlier this morning and full police investigation.”

Drivers currently face 45-minute delays. There is four miles of congestion northbound and one mile of congestion southbound at rush hour.

Related topics:NewcastleDriversNational HighwaysTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice