A major road has closed in Newcastle after a crash involving several police cars and at least two other vehicles.

The A1 closed last night after a serious crash thought to involve at least three police cars. The collision happened in the early hours of the morning between junctions J73 (Swalwell) and J75 (Denton) in Newcastle.

Traffic has been blocked off since about 2am after the incident and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours, National Highways warned. Footage shows a badly smashed dark grey vehicle near the central reservation with debris and pieces of police cars scattered on the carriageway.

One police car can be seen crashed further ahead with two others behind a BMW. National Highways said the A1 is closed “following a very serious collision earlier this morning and full police investigation.”

Drivers currently face 45-minute delays. There is four miles of congestion northbound and one mile of congestion southbound at rush hour.