There are delays on the M25 this morning (Wednesday 9 April) after a “serious collision”.

Earlier on this morning National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the M25 “in Surrey is closed in both directions between J8 #Redhill and J9 #Epsom due to a serious collision.” Around an hour later it added that two of four lanes were still closed on the major UK motorway, and that Surrey police and emergency services were attending the incident.

National Highways has now said that all lanes are open. It posted on X: “CLEARED #M25 clockwise between J8 #Redhill and J9 #Epsom#Surrey. ALL LANES OPEN. Following the earlier collision. 30 min delay and 3 miles of congestion remain but this will start to ease now.”

The accident occurred around the J9 junction of the motorway, leading towards A243 (Leatherhead). Recovery work is currently being undertaken by emergency services as a result.

The issue was first reported at around 03.30am this morning, with the road being closed both ways until around 5am. Cars are reportedly queueing in the area.