The A1(M) in Hertfordshire is closed in both directions this morning (September 22) after a Tesla collided with the central reservation and caught fire.

The incident occurred at around 7.30am, when the vehicle hit the barrier at Junction 4 for Welwyn Garden City and burst into flames. Herts police, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance service all rushed to the scene, with a road closure put in place on northbound carriageway between Junction 4 for Welwyn Garden City and Junction 5 for Lemsford.

The southbound carriageway is also closed between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 4. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no one was inside the vehicle when they arrived to put out the blaze.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital. "We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Lister Hospital for further care," a spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Herts police added: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1(M) on Junction 4. The collision involved one vehicle, a white Tesla. The car struck the central reservation and caught fire shortly after.

"We are in attendance at the scene alongside colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service and Herts Fire and Rescue." Normal traffic conditions are expected between 11:15 and 11:30.