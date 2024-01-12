The A11 has been closed just outside Norwich, with emergency services in attendance

The A11 has been fully closed after a major early morning road traffic collision

A major road has been closed to traffic after an early morning road traffic collision.

The A11 has been closed between the B1111 at Larling and the B1077 at Attleborough, just outside Norwich. The road traffic collision involving a HGV took place around 6.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich Police: "The A11 is fully closed to all traffic and will be for several hours. @HighwaysEAST [National Highways East] have been called and are setting up diversions. There will be delays in the area whilst recovery and repair work takes place. Please allow extra time for your journey.

National Highways have warned that there are delays of at least 20 minutes in the area. It added that the length of time that delays will be in place are currently not confirmed.

There is a diversion currently in place for those still travelling in the area. For those heading northbound, National Highways suggests taking the third exit onto the A134 at the A134/B1107 roundabout, before continuing on the A134 and turning left at London Road and heading through Thetford to the A1066/A1075 roundabout. Take the second exit to rejoin the A11.