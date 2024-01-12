A11 closure: major road shut off from traffic for 'several hours' with police attending road traffic collision
The A11 has been closed just outside Norwich, with emergency services in attendance
A major road has been closed to traffic after an early morning road traffic collision.
The A11 has been closed between the B1111 at Larling and the B1077 at Attleborough, just outside Norwich. The road traffic collision involving a HGV took place around 6.30am.
Norwich Police: "The A11 is fully closed to all traffic and will be for several hours. @HighwaysEAST [National Highways East] have been called and are setting up diversions. There will be delays in the area whilst recovery and repair work takes place. Please allow extra time for your journey.
National Highways have warned that there are delays of at least 20 minutes in the area. It added that the length of time that delays will be in place are currently not confirmed.
There is a diversion currently in place for those still travelling in the area. For those heading northbound, National Highways suggests taking the third exit onto the A134 at the A134/B1107 roundabout, before continuing on the A134 and turning left at London Road and heading through Thetford to the A1066/A1075 roundabout. Take the second exit to rejoin the A11.
Commuters heading southbound should head to the A1075 roundabout, take the first exit and continue on the A1075 to the roundabout with the A1066. Take the second exit onto London Road, continue to the signalised junction with A134 Brandon Road, then turn right onto the A134 and rejoin the A11 at the B1107 roundabout.
