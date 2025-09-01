A major road in Essex is closed after a “serious” multi-car crash.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a "serious" crash involving multiple cars at the A130 Rayleigh Spur roundabout. Closures are in place on the A1245, towards the A127 and to Sadlers Farm roundabout, and the A130 is also closed in both directions between the Rayleigh Spur roundabout and the Hawk Hill roundabout as a result.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area and warned that closures may be in place for "some time". A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "All emergency services are on the scene of serious collision involving a number of vehicles on the A130 at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout.

"The work being carried out here means there are road closures are in place on the A1245, towards the A127 and to Sadlers Farm roundabout. The A130 is also closed in both directions between the Rayleigh Spur roundabout and the Hawk Hill roundabout at Rettendon.

"We expect these closures to be in place for some time and we’d ask people to please avoid the area as emergency services continue their work. We will provide updates when we practically can."

Essex Fire Service said: “A130 - serious road traffic collision There has been a serious road traffic collision on the A130, at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout. The A130, A1245 and A127 have been closed in both directions. The road closures are expected to remain for some time. Please avoid the area.”