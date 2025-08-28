The A12 was shut this morning due to an 'obstruction' on the road following a crash.

Drivers were facing severe delays on the major Essex road as of around 9am this morning (August 28). The road was closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 19, the A131 Boreham Interchange to junction 18 the A1060 at Danbury.

The A12 has now reopened but National Highways is warning of delays. It said on X: “All lanes are now open on the #A12 southbound between J19 and J18 near #Chelmsford. The earlier incident involving a medical emergency has been cleared.

“Delays of approx. 10 minutes remain on the approach.” Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible, as severe delays are expected to continue while the crash is cleared.

The incident is also causing congestion on the northbound carriageway, with slow-moving traffic reported back to Junction 17 (A130/Howe Green).

