A major road is closed in County Durham near Barnard Castle after a “serious crash”.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "New incident... A66 closed in both directions between A67 at Bowes and the A1M Scotch Corner. Due to a serious collision near Barnard Castle.

"Durham police, fire and ambulance attending. Further info to follow..." A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A66 near Bowes.

"The road between Bowes and Scotch Corner is closed on both directions. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route. Thank you for your patience."

Traffic maps such as Traffic England by National Highways are showing really heavy traffic and delays in the surrounding areas after this crash. A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "Our critical care team was activated at 8.24am to reports of a road traffic collision near Bowes.

"We had a paramedic and two doctors on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 8.35am." National Highways adds: “All emergency services are attending the incident.”

Diversion Routes

Eastbound:

Exit the A66 at Bowes and take the A67 to Barnard Castle. Cross the River Tees and continue through the town and the outskirts of Barnard Castle continuing on A67. Continue along the A67 for approximately 14 miles until arriving at the Coniscliffe Road A67/B6280 roundabout.

At this point traffic will be segregated North or South, depending on the ultimate destination.

For the A1 northbound:

Take the first exit onto the B6280, following the signs for A1M North for approximately 3 miles until reaching the A1M Junction 58.

For the A1 southbound :

Take the roundabout take the third exit onto the A67. Continue to the next roundabout and take the fifth exit onto the A66. Continue to the next roundabout at Stapleton. From here the diversion is only suitable for motorway traffic. Take the second exit onto the A66(M) and continue to join the A1(M) southbound

Westbound:

From Scotch Corner take the A1 northbound and exit at J57 on to the A66(M) northbound. At the roundabout at Stapleton take the first exit on to the A66. At the next roundabout take the first exit on to the A67. Remain on the A67 for approximately 14 miles to Barnard Castle. Cross over the River Tees on the A67 and remain on this road to the roundabout with the A66 at Bowes. Please note - diversion route is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles.