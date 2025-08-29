The M20 in Kent is closed this morning after a horror car crash involving two cars and two lorries.

Drivers have been braced for major delays following the horror smash on the M20 in Kent during the early hours this morning. National Highways confirmed the central reservation had been damaged during the collision.

Motorists have been braced for hours of traffic, with three lanes closed heading westbound. KentOnline reported the crash happened at around 3:30am, involving two cars and two HGVs.

It said: "The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between J9 (Ashford) and J8 (Maidstone) due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.

"There is a large amount of debris across the carriageway and damage to the central reservation barrier. National Highways contractors will be attending to assist with clear-up works and repairs."

National Highways said on X: “The #M20 in #Kent remains closed westbound between J9 (#Ashford) and J8 (#Maidstone) due to a collision. Traffic caught within the closure is now being released. Thanks for your patience if you've been held up.”