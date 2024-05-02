Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being warned of afternoon delays following a road closure in Northamptonshire.

The A14 has been closed westbound between junction 2 Rothwell and junction 3 Kelmarsh. The closure has been implemented due to a “police incident”.

National Highways said in an update: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between J3 (Rothwell) and J2 (Kelmarsh) due to a Police led incident. Northamptonshire Police are leading an ongoing operation with National Highways Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.”

There is congestion in both directions on approach to the incident. According to the National Highways Traffic England map, the event is expected to be clear by 3pm with traffic returning to normal shortly after.