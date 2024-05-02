A14 Northamptonshire: carriageway closed westbound due to 'police incident' between Rothwell and Kelmarsh
Drivers are being warned of afternoon delays following a road closure in Northamptonshire.
The A14 has been closed westbound between junction 2 Rothwell and junction 3 Kelmarsh. The closure has been implemented due to a “police incident”.
National Highways said in an update: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between J3 (Rothwell) and J2 (Kelmarsh) due to a Police led incident. Northamptonshire Police are leading an ongoing operation with National Highways Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.”
There is congestion in both directions on approach to the incident. According to the National Highways Traffic England map, the event is expected to be clear by 3pm with traffic returning to normal shortly after.
A diversion route is also in place. You can find information on routes on the National Highway website.
