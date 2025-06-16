A14: Traffic held after serious crash between Rothwell and Kettering, police and ambulance on scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

16th Jun 2025, 1:20pm
Traffic has been brought to a standstill on the A14 eastbound following a serious collision between Junction 3 (Rothwell) and Junction 7 (Kettering).

Emergency services are at the scene, with National Highways confirming that "Traffic is held on the #A14 eastbound between J3 #Rothwell and J7 #Kettering. This is due to a serious collision."

Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service are leading the response.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead and allow for delays. "Please allow extra time if you're travelling in the area," National Highways said.

In an update, National Highways said the road has reopened: “The #A14 eastbound between J3 #Rothwell and J7 #Kettering has now cleared. All lanes are open. Resulting delays of 30 mins but this should begin to ease now. Thank you for your patience.”

