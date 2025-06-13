The M62 is closed both ways within J9 for Warrington after a crash.

The road is closed both ways within J9 for Warrington this morning (Friday 13 June) after a HGV lorry smashed into bridge railings. National Highways West Midlands posted on X: “ Following a single vehicle collision on the roundabout above the #M62, the road is closed both ways within J9 for #Warrington.

“All emergency services, #TrafficOfficers and recovery agents are working at the scene with contractors working to clear a large diesel spillage”. One user asked on X why the road is closed both ways.

National Highways responded saying: “Hi, this is an up and over due to a HGV which crashed into bridge railings. Bridge repairs are now on-going”. National Highways North-West added on X that traffic is being diverted.

It says: “Contractors on scene are working to clear a large diesel spillage on the carriageway. Traffic is being diverted via the entry and exit slip road.” There are currently traffic delays of 45 minutes.