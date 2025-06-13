Is the M62 closed today? Road closed both ways within J9 for Warrington after crash which saw HGV smash into bridge railings
The road is closed both ways within J9 for Warrington this morning (Friday 13 June) after a HGV lorry smashed into bridge railings. National Highways West Midlands posted on X: “Following a single vehicle collision on the roundabout above the #M62, the road is closed both ways within J9 for #Warrington.
“All emergency services, #TrafficOfficers and recovery agents are working at the scene with contractors working to clear a large diesel spillage”. One user asked on X why the road is closed both ways.
National Highways responded saying: “Hi, this is an up and over due to a HGV which crashed into bridge railings. Bridge repairs are now on-going”. National Highways North-West added on X that traffic is being diverted.
