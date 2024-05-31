Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in County Durham are being warned of extended delays following a serious collision.

The A1(M) has been closed in both directions between Junction 63 (Chester-le-Street) and Junction 62 (Durham) after a serious collision involving two cars. The crash occurred at around 3.30am but the road has remained closed as emergency services work at the scene.

National Highways said in an update: “Durham Police are on scene and will be carrying out complex collision investigation work. The closure is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time. National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are on scene assisting with traffic management.”

A diversion is in place with southbound drivers advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol. Traffic is also being diverted locally from J62, but drivers travelling northbound can also exit at J61 and follow the solid triangle diversion signs.

Durham Police said in an update: “We're currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A1(M). The road has been closed in both directions between J62 Carrville & 63 Chester-le-Street.