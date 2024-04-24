A1(M) shut: busy North Yorkshire motorway closed in both directions near York after 'serious collision'
The normally-busy A1(M) in North Yorkshire have been closed to vehicles this morning following a “serious collision”.
The road has been closed between J48 (Minskip) and J47 (York) due to the incident. The closure has affected both directions of traffic.
National Highways said that emergency services are working at the scene alongside traffic officers, who are assisting with traffic management. National Highways added: “Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being turned via rearward relief. Thank you for your patience.”
Drivers are being warned of possible delays to their journey. A diversion route is in place, with commuters instructed to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol via the A168 and B6164 if travelling southbound. For those travelling northbound, you should follow the solid square diversion route via the A59, A168 and the A6055.
