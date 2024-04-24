Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The normally-busy A1(M) in North Yorkshire have been closed to vehicles this morning following a “serious collision”.

The road has been closed between J48 (Minskip) and J47 (York) due to the incident. The closure has affected both directions of traffic.

National Highways said that emergency services are working at the scene alongside traffic officers, who are assisting with traffic management. National Highways added: “Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being turned via rearward relief. Thank you for your patience.”