A major road in West Sussex is closed “in both directions” due to a “vehicle fire”.

National Highways posted on X confirming that emergency services are on the scene. It says: “The #A27 in #WestSussex remains closed in both directions between the #B2145 & the #A259 near #Chichester due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services remain in attendance.”

It adds: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”

Drivers are being warned to expect delays. There has been no confirmation on the nature of the incident.