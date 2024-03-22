A34: Oxfordshire A-road closed to traffic ahead of morning rush-hour after collision involving two lorries
Drivers in Oxfordshire are being warned of early morning disruption to their journeys after a crash involving two HGV lorries.
The A34 between the A4185 and the M4 has been closed southbound following the accident. National Highways: East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "The A34 in Oxfordshire is CLOSED southbound between the A4185 (Oxford) and the M4 J13 (Chieveley) due to a collision involving two lorries.
"Emergency services are in attendance. Diverted traffic should follow the solid diamond diversion symbol."
More information from National Highway's Traffic England live map shows that the incident is expected to be cleared later this morning. The crash is expected to be cleared by around 8.30, while normal traffic conditions expected to resume around this time
