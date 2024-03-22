Breaking

A34: Oxfordshire A-road closed to traffic ahead of morning rush-hour after collision involving two lorries

Drivers are being instructed to follow the diversion in place
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Oxfordshire are being warned of early morning disruption to their journeys after a crash involving two HGV lorries.

The A34 between the A4185 and the M4 has been closed southbound following the accident. National Highways: East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "The A34 in Oxfordshire is CLOSED southbound between the A4185 (Oxford) and the M4 J13 (Chieveley) due to a collision involving two lorries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Emergency services are in attendance. Diverted traffic should follow the solid diamond diversion symbol."

More information from National Highway's Traffic England live map shows that the incident is expected to be cleared later this morning. The crash is expected to be cleared by around 8.30, while normal traffic conditions expected to resume around this time

Related topics:OxfordshireTrafficHGVEmergency servicesNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.