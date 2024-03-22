Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Oxfordshire are being warned of early morning disruption to their journeys after a crash involving two HGV lorries.

The A34 between the A4185 and the M4 has been closed southbound following the accident. National Highways: East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "The A34 in Oxfordshire is CLOSED southbound between the A4185 (Oxford) and the M4 J13 (Chieveley) due to a collision involving two lorries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Emergency services are in attendance. Diverted traffic should follow the solid diamond diversion symbol."