A46 closure: busy Worcestershire road to remain closed 'for several hours' after serious collision
Drivers are being warned of delays lasting “several hours” after a serious collision in Worcestershire.
The A46 has been closed in both directions between the A435 and the A4184, National Highways said in a travel update: “The A46 in Worcestershire is currently closed in both directions between the A435 (near Teddington) and the A4184 (Evesham) due to a serious collision.
“Gloucestershire Police are in attendance and leading the response to the incident. Collision investigation will take place and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours. National Highways resources have been deployed to assist with road closures and traffic management.”
A diversion route is in place for both the southbound and northbound flow of traffic. Those travelling southbound can follow the hollow black circle symbol on road signs, while northbound drivers can follow the hollow black square diversion symbol to avoid the disruption.
