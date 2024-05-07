Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of delays lasting “several hours” after a serious collision in Worcestershire.

The A46 has been closed in both directions between the A435 and the A4184, National Highways said in a travel update: “The A46 in Worcestershire is currently closed in both directions between the A435 (near Teddington) and the A4184 (Evesham) due to a serious collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Gloucestershire Police are in attendance and leading the response to the incident. Collision investigation will take place and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours. National Highways resources have been deployed to assist with road closures and traffic management.”