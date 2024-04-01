Breaking
A47 closed: Norfolk road likely to be shut for some time after serious collision
The A47 is closed in Norfolk after a 'serious collision'
A major A-road is closed both ways after a "serious collision" - and is likely to be shut for some time.
National Highways says the A47 in Norfolk is shut between the A17 at Kings Lynn and the B198 near Wisbech because of the crash at Terrington St John.
