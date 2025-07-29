A500 closed: Major road closes in both directions at Porthill due to 'police incident' with traffic 'building up'
The A500 at Porthill is closed in both directions. BBC Stoke & Staffordshire posted on X saying: “The #A500 D Road's closed in both directions at #Porthill this morning due to a police incident. It looks like the road was shut just before 4am and traffic is already building up.”
National Highways said traffic is being diverted and there are delays of approximately 10 minutes both ways. It says: “The #A500 is closed in both directions within the #A5271 junction near #Middleport, #Stoke-on-Trent.
“This is due to an @StaffsRCT led incident. Traffic is diverted via the entry/exit slip roads to leave/rejoin at the A5271 junction.
“Delays of approx. 10 mins, both ways.” No details of the incident have yet emerged.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.