A major road is closed this morning (Tuesday 29 July) due to a “police incident”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A500 at Porthill is closed in both directions. BBC Stoke & Staffordshire posted on X saying: “The #A500 D Road's closed in both directions at #Porthill this morning due to a police incident. It looks like the road was shut just before 4am and traffic is already building up.”

National Highways said traffic is being diverted and there are delays of approximately 10 minutes both ways. It says: “The #A500 is closed in both directions within the #A5271 junction near #Middleport, #Stoke-on-Trent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is due to an @StaffsRCT led incident. Traffic is diverted via the entry/exit slip roads to leave/rejoin at the A5271 junction.

“Delays of approx. 10 mins, both ways.” No details of the incident have yet emerged.